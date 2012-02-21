Got the Best Jump Shot? Prove it This Weekend in L.A.

02.21.12 6 years ago

If any of our readers are going to be in the Los Angeles area this weekend, we wanted to let you know about an event being put on by our friends at Complex in conjuction with the new movie 21 Jump Street.

The 21 Jump Shot Challenge is being held this Saturday, February 25th, on the Venice Beach Boardwalk basketball courts (Ocean Front Walk and 17th Street) from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Hosted by our good friend Mouthpiece, the event is open to anyone who wants to test their jump shot. Any participant that makes 21 consecutive shots or has the highest score wins a limited edition 21 Jump Shot Challenge basketball and chance to be seen on Complex.com (other swag will also be available to participants on site).

21 Jump Street is in theaters on March 16th.

