There’s been a lot of talk in recent days about Kyrie Irving‘s tenure in Boston, as it pertains to the relationship he has with the younger players on the team. It’s been rumored that guys bristled at Irving’s penchant for treating them like little brothers and that there were stretches where communication was virtually non-existent.

What’s unknown is whether anyone was willing to challenge Irving on his interpersonal approach to this teammates, or any number of other potentially touchy subjects. Like, for example, his ongoing crusade against widely-accepted scientific facts. Over the past few years, Irving has repeatedly questioned, with relative impunity, whether the Earth is flat, with few in the NBA community willing to push back against his outlandish claims.

But if he happens to re-sign with Boston this summer in free agency, that dynamic might very well change, as evidenced by this interview with Celtics draftee Grant Williams, who didn’t hesitate to debunk Irving’s ideas when speaking to Shams Charania of The Athletic.