While the entire basketball world was paying attention to Russell Westbrook getting traded to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, the Las Vegas Summer League action continued on unabated. Among the games that took place was a matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies, and while Summer League is oftentimes about getting the chance to see new players, a familiar face made headlines.

Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen — who the team acquired from Utah in the Mike Conley trade — was ejected from the contest after committing a pair of flagrant fouls against Boston rookie Grant Williams in a seven-second stretch while the Celtics were comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter. The first occurred while Williams was setting a screen on Allen, who reacted by shoving Williams.

Grayson Allen's first flagrant, for those asking pic.twitter.com/KO9vgPGaSX — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) July 12, 2019

Williams split his attempts from the free throw line, and on the ensuing Celtics possession, the former Tennessee standout had a wide open look under the rim. Allen saw this and responded by striking the back of Williams’ head.

Grayson Allen gets his 2nd flagrant in about 3 minutes and gets ejected and Dan Dakich is fed the hell up pic.twitter.com/SY5sEXX6fc — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) July 12, 2019

Allen very obviously wasn’t making a play for the ball, opting to not jump and swinging his arm. As the ESPN broadcast team mentions, Allen has something of a reputation for doing this sort of thing stemming from his collegiate career at Duke. The Celtics went on to win the game, 113-87, and in 19 minutes of action, Allen scored three points on 1-for-8 shooting from the field with four assists.