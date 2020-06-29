Apple TV+ released a trailer on Monday for a new series titled “Greatness Code” that will release on July 10 and look at moments or games that some of the world’s greatest athletes believe defined and shaped their careers.

LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, Usain Bolt, Kelly Slater, and Katie Ledecky will all be featured in season one, and the trailer teases some of the moments they will look at over seven “mini-episodes.” LeBron recalls the 2012 playoffs in Boston where he felt “nothing” going in, and how that was a turning point in his career, as the Heat went on to win the title and LeBron’s Game 6 performance is widely regarded as the finest single game of his entire career.

Tom Brady doesn’t highlight a Super Bowl performance, but instead thinks back on the 2007 Sunday Night game against Buffalo, when he went 31-of-39 passing for 373 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-10 win. Katie Ledecky looks back at one of her (many) record-breaking performances in the pool, and Usain Bolt highlights his 9.69 record-breaking 100 meter run in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

It will be interesting to hear some of these athletes recall their finest moments, the ones they believe meant the most to their careers. The series is directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by LeBron’s Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports.