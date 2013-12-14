Greg Monroe Believes Roy Hibbert Is Tweeting Too Much Information

During Indiana’s 99-94 win over the Bobcats on Friday night, Roy Hibbert looked even more aggrieved than usually. Normally, Roy’s on-court mean-mugging is a ploy to intimidate opponents, but after the Pacers finished off the visiting Bobcats, Hibbert shared the real problem, and Detroit’s Greg Monroe took exception to Roy’s flinch-worthy revelation.

I looked angry during the game its cause I used flexall/Bengay on my knees under my black tights. Somehow it got on my balls. Burned so bad — Roy Hibbert (@Hoya2aPacer) December 14, 2013

Not sure how ointment behind your knee drips up to an area where it should never go, but even that line of thinking is too much to elaborate on. Pistons forward Greg Monroe found Roy’s tweet to be a little lacking in discretion, and we don’t blame him.

@Hoya2aPacer tmi big dawg tmi… — Greg Monroe (@M10OSE) December 14, 2013

Did Roy reveal a little too much information?

