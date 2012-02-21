Greg Oden’s Top 5 Basketball Highlights

I can’t say it’s over. But this movie is closing in on the climax. This is the story of‘s NBA life: On Monday, he went in for a minor procedure to clear out debris in his left knee when the surgeon discovered two defects and ended up performing microfracture surgery. For those of you scoring at home, that’s now two microfracture surgeries on the left knee, as well as one on the right. In the past, he also had surgery to repair a fracture left kneecap.

“Initially, Greg was undergoing a procedure similar to the one he had a couple of weeks ago to have debris cleared from his right knee,” said Acting General Manager Chad Buchanan. “However, once the doctors were inside Greg’s left knee, they unfortunately found articular surface damage and determined microfracture was necessary.”

Oden’s season is now over, and while the Blazers weren’t exactly praying for his return, this has to hurt. LaMarcus Aldridge already reached out to Oden, and gave him a shout out on Twitter.

“This is not the news we were hoping for Greg or the organization,” said Trail Blazers President Larry Miller. “It’s hard to put into words the heartbreak for everyone involved, but especially for Greg. He’s a young man who has experienced a great number of physical challenges in his playing career and today is yet another significant setback for him. We have a lot of empathy for Greg and his family during this difficult time.”

It wasn’t supposed to go like this. By this point, five years after being drafted, Oden was supposed to be headlining the All-Star Game, leading the Blazers to deep postseason runs and going back and forth with Dwight Howard for the Defensive Player of the Year.

The worst part of this might be people labeling Oden a bust because of his play rather than his injuries. The dude could really BALL. Despite all the time off, the chemistry issues, the injuries and the minute limits, the big man’s career averages (per 36 minutes) are 15.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a night.

To remind people he wasn’t ALWAYS hurt, here are the top five highlight mixes of Greg Oden when the man-child was right. Hopefully we eventually get to see this again…