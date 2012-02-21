Greg Oden’s Top 5 Basketball Highlights

“Initially, Greg was undergoing a procedure similar to the one he had a couple of weeks ago to have debris cleared from his right knee,” said Acting General Manager Chad Buchanan. “However, once the doctors were inside Greg’s left knee, they unfortunately found articular surface damage and determined microfracture was necessary.”
Oden’s season is now over, and while the Blazers weren’t exactly praying for his return, this has to hurt. LaMarcus Aldridge already reached out to Oden, and gave him a shout out on Twitter.
“This is not the news we were hoping for Greg or the organization,” said Trail Blazers President Larry Miller. “It’s hard to put into words the heartbreak for everyone involved, but especially for Greg. He’s a young man who has experienced a great number of physical challenges in his playing career and today is yet another significant setback for him. We have a lot of empathy for Greg and his family during this difficult time.”
It wasn’t supposed to go like this. By this point, five years after being drafted, Oden was supposed to be headlining the All-Star Game, leading the Blazers to deep postseason runs and going back and forth with Dwight Howard for the Defensive Player of the Year.
The worst part of this might be people labeling Oden a bust because of his play rather than his injuries. The dude could really BALL. Despite all the time off, the chemistry issues, the injuries and the minute limits, the big man’s career averages (per 36 minutes) are 15.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a night.
To remind people he wasn’t ALWAYS hurt, here are the top five highlight mixes of Greg Oden when the man-child was right. Hopefully we eventually get to see this again…
I can’t believe you didn’t add his block on Bynum.
Greg Oden is a BUST!
Man, its crazy but I’m still hoping for GO though – just make it somewhere at least closer to a Bill Walton type career rather than a Sam Bowie.
And for bball to lose a player like Oden in this day and age where pure centers are nowhere to be found… Daugherty/Walton/Bowie didn’t feel like this big a waste because there were so many great centers then…
for a while there, i really thought the pop-up reverse kneecap was number one… lol
Stick a fork in him. Oden is done. Damn I mean even Eddy Curry had a career. SMH. Oden will forever live on in NBA 2k
Retirement will be next for Oden, just like Brandon Roy.
I don’t mind when dudes bust, even if I like them in college. But I don’t count injured guys as a bust. I just feel bad for him.
Oden has more injuries and surgeries than point and rebounds. Bowie had a better career.
Living in PDX it’s hard to feel bad for Greg when you are constantly hearing stories of him popping up at bars or strip clubs. I have first hand witnessed this twice. It appears to most Blazer fans he hasn’t taken his rehab seriously. Blazers need to fire their entire medical staff because apparently they don’t know how to read x-rays. Oh, and Sam Bowie should send Greg Oden a fruit basket because G.O. is officially the biggest bust in franchise history.
too bad this happened to him. but like i’ve said before, this is difference between injury prone player and player who gets injured (andrew bynum). after all, odom hurt his knee getting up from the couch, bynum got his knees smashed by teammates, odom and kobe.
at least oden made some money from his rookies contract. i hope he wasn’t the fool to go on shopping spree from the day one and he still has some money left.
nba teams just have to take a page from phoenix’s rehab staff… that team probably has some alien technology to keep nash fresh, gave amare new knees, and somehow resurreted grant hill… tmac should pay phoenix to go play there…
@clk, wow… not being from the area, i’ve never heard those stories, but people need to take their jobs and their health seriously… proper rehab is so key to getting back from surgeries…
Greg Oden, if you read this, do whatever it takes and get traded to Phoenix…