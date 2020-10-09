The start of the 2020-21 college basketball season is approaching but, while the Wichita State men’s basketball program will be in search of a 12th consecutive 20-win season, there is reported turmoil surrounding the program’s head coach. CJ Moore and Dana O’Neill of The Athletic bring word of an internal investigation conducted by the university on alleged misconduct by head coach Gregg Marshall.

The report details multiple allegations, with its full text certainly worth a read. One specific allegation involves Marshall and a physical altercation with a player during the 2015-16. The Athletic’s report indicates that former Wichita State player Shaq Morris was chastised during a practice for dirty play, with Marshall using an expletive and shoving Morris in kicking him out of practice before allegedly following him and punching Morris “between the shoulders near his neck.”

In another alleged incident, Marshall “attempted to punch” a Wichita State student, through a car window, after following the student and chiding the individual for utilizing Marshall’s on-campus parking spot without permission.

“I’m aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process,” Marshall said in a statement to The Athletic. “I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team.”

Marshall has been the head coach at Wichita State since 2007-08 after arriving from Winthrop. He has led the Shockers to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2013 Final Four.