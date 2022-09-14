Gregg Popovich is no stranger to watching his former assistant coaches go on to do incredible things. The latest example of that came on Tuesday night, when the Las Vegas Aces, led by former San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, picked up an 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun to move one win away from the first WNBA championship in franchise history.

Connecticut is an excellent team, so counting them out altogether would be unwise, but the Aces are a juggernaut that already won the Commissioner’s Cup and had the best regular season record in the league this season. Hammon, the team’s first-year head coach, is a major reason for that, and after winning Game 2, her mentor made his way into the locker room to address the squad and praise the way they play.

“You don’t need me, that’s for sure, but it was great watching you guys play, it’s been great watching you on TV, and the way you execute, the way you play physically, it’s just beautiful to watch,” Popovich said. “No bullsh*t, you just play great basketball. And it’s about consistency, so you gotta keep it going. For me, I always tell my teams the sweetest wins are which ones?”

“The ones on the road,” Hammon responded.

Las Vegas will head to Connecticut for Thursday night’s Game 3 with a title on the line.