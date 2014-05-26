Gregg Popovich Jokes About Ginobili: “He’s Out For The Rest Of The Playoffs”

After a calf strain knocked OKC’s Serge Ibaka out of a Game 6 of the Western Semifinals against the Clippers, he was deemed out for the rest of the postseason. The Spurs didn’t buy it, and it turns out they were right. That’s why the 2014 Coach of the Year, Gregg Popovich, had some fun with his miraculous return in his post-game press conference despite the Game 3 loss.

Manu Ginobili left Game 3 to go back to the locker room in the fourth quarter, and a reporter asked Pop whether the stud sixth man was OK. Pop answered it straight up, saying “he’ll be fine” before adding, after a long pause, “Or, he’s out for the rest of the playoffs.”

The media chortled uncomfortably as the normally irascible Popovich followed up by saying, “You still gotta have some fun, even if you lose.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will the Spurs take Game 4?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.