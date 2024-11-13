The San Antonio Spurs have been without the services of legendary head coach Gregg Popovich since the start of November. While the team previously said that Popovich’s absence was due to an illness, on Wednesday afternoon, the Spurs revealed that Popovich suffered what was described as a “mild stroke” ahead of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 2, 2024.

“The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Head Coach Gregg Popovich has suffered a mild stroke,” the team said in a statement. “The episode occurred on Nov. 2 at the Frost Bank Center. Popovich, who has already started a rehabilitation program, is expected to make a full recovery. At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined. During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family.”

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson, who has been part of the Spurs’ famed coaching system since 2016, has filled in for Popovich as he’s been away from the team for the last six games. When asked last week for an update on Popovich, Johnson said that the Hall of Fame coach was “in good spirits,” even though there was no word on when fans could expect to see Popovich back on the sideline.

One of the greatest basketball coaches of all time, the 75-year-old Popovich has been at the helm of the Spurs since 1996. He is a 5-time NBA champion, a 3-time Coach of the Year, and is the NBA’s all-time wins leader among coaches.