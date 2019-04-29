Getty Image

The Spurs dueled the No. 2 seeded Denver Nuggets to seven games in their first round playoff matchup in the Western Conference, and though they ultimately failed to advance, head coach Gregg Popovich once again squeezed the absolute most he could out of an undermanned roster playing a near-obsolete style of basketball. With a roster featuring DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, the Spurs feasted on midrange jumpers while taking the fewest threes in the NBA.

After promising third-year point guard Dejounte Murray tore his ACL in the preseason, Pop empowered guys like Derrick White and Bryn Forbes to become legitimate playmakers. It had the potential to be a tough season, but instead, San Antonio nearly took down the second-best team in the West.

With Pop now in his 70s, each season’s conclusion brings questions of just how long the coach will remain in San Antonio. It appears that, at least for the moment, Popovich is open to returning for his 24th season in the Alamo. Popovich is in the midst of renegotiating his deal with to return to the Spurs, per the Associated Press, and hinted as much in an exit interview with the media on Monday. He even joked that he was actually in negotiations with three teams, one of them being the Spurs.

Asked about his coaching future, Gregg Popovich joked he’s in negotiations with 3 teams… #Spurs are 1 of them @TheAthleticNBA 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VvBX4kEanI — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) April 29, 2019

Popovich went on to talk about continuing to create a culture in San Antonio and “building on what we did this year.” He also mentioned spending the offseason encouraging DeRozan to take more threes. That certainly sounds like a man who will be back at the helm for the 2019-20 season.