Gregg Popovich Praised Colin Kaepernick For Doing ‘A Very Patriotic Thing’

When he’s not coaching basketball or expressing his tongue-in-cheek disgust towards sideline reporters, Gregg Popovich is known for his comments and critiques on American politics. Popovich, a graduate of the Air Force Academy who served a five-year tour of duty, has never been shy about using his status as one of the NBA’s most prominent voices to call for change when he sees fit, like when he challenged lawmakers to finally do something about gun violence in the United States following a pair of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

This has led to Popovich getting asked with some frequency about whatever might be going on in American politics on a given day, which occurred on Tuesday. Popovich is spending his summer coaching the United States men’s basketball team as it heads to the World Cup in China, and while meeting with the media, the San Antonio Spurs coach was asked about divisiveness and patriotism.

His full answer, via ESPN, is quite illuminating — Popovich decried “fake” acts of patriotism like hugging an American flag (you can probably put two and two together on this one), said that critiquing America does not make you less of a patriot, and gave a definition of what he believes patriotism means in the United States in 2019.