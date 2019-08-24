Gregg Popovich Unsurprisingly Gave The Cold Shoulder To An Aussie Rules Football Sideline Reporter

Team USA coach Gregg Popovich has enough on his plate already. Before training camp in Las Vegas even got underway this summer, USA Basketball saw a mass exodus of stars who opted to forego their spots on the team destined to defend its gold medal at the FIBA World Cup of Basketball in China at the end of the month.

Pop has thus been tasked with making the most out of its current roster on finding some continuity that will allow them to avoid disasters like the ones at the 2004 Olympics and the 2006 World Cup. To be certain, the men’s national team is still loaded with talent, and arguably more talent than any other team in the field.

Nonetheless, Pop is locked in, as usual. And sticking with his long-time protocol, that means he has no time for sideline reporters, even when he’s not currently coaching the game in progress, and even if it’s an entirely different sport in a whole other country. So when Australian TV reporter Brian Taylor approached Pop at the Aussie rules football match between Collingwood and Essendon, the long-time Spurs coach simply turned tail and walked away without saying a word.

