Getty Image

Gregg Popovich remains the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs but, this week, the legendary figure is in a different role as the head coach of Team USA during the team’s training camp in Las Vegas. That burden didn’t keep Popovich from firing off jokes on Monday, though, and he directed his (amusing) ire at newly hired assistant coach Tim Duncan.

USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich on his new Spurs assistant: “Tim Duncan doesn’t know a lick about coaching. I don’t even know why I hired him. He’s given me a paycheck for 19 years so I was kind of obliged to pay him back.” pic.twitter.com/LuveXVynob — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 5, 2019

Obviously, Duncan is anything but a run-of-the-mill assistant coach and Popovich doubled down on an already infamous quote he delivered in the official announcement of Duncan’s hire. “It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” said Popovich in July.