Video: Grinnell’s Jack Taylor Does It Again, Scores 109 Points In Just 29 Minutes

Grinnell College shooting guard Jack Taylor, who set the NCAA single-game scoring record last year after pouring in 138 points, broke past the century mark again today. This time, though, he did so in just 29 minutes of action! The 5-10 gunner scored 109 points during Grinnell’s 173-123 victory over Crossroads.

Taylor actually scored 53 during a torrid 9-minute stretch in the second half, but after that hot start, he sat down for the final 11 minutes. We’re pretty sure he would have annihilated the NCAA record 138 he scored in November last season.

Taylor again thanked his teammates, telling the Associated Press, “Just like last year, I couldn’t have done this without my teammates. I give so much credit to them. This truly was a team effort. I’m thankful for the program and the people I have playing with me.”

The Wisconsin native was 24-of-48 from behind the three-point line and 35-of-70 overall; he was 15-for-17 from the charity stripe. Taylor’s 109 points in the win came after he scored 71 in Grinnell’s opening 144-99 win over Finlandia. Taylor gets buckets, so maybe he’ll be the next selection for Uncle Drew‘s team?

