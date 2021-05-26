Game 1 of the first round matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz didn’t go as planned for the No. 1 seed. The Grizzlies upended the Jazz in Salt Lake City by a final score of 112-109, overcoming an early deficit and benefitting from prominent performances from Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.

Memphis scored more than 1.15 points per possession against the stingy Jazz defense, with Morant scoring 26 points and Brooks adding 31 points of his own. Near the rim, Jonas Valanciunas was key in producing a 15-point, 12-rebound effort, and the Grizzlies rebounded almost 30 percent of their own missed shots in the game.

On the opposite end, the Grizzlies were not dominant defensively, but they did just enough. Utah played without Donovan Mitchell in Game 1 and, though he is scheduled to return in the rematch, the Jazz missed his creation. Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 29 points in game 1, but NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson finished just 5-for-16 from the floor and 0-for-8 from three-point range. In Game 2, the Jazz will lean on their standouts as they aim to avoid what would be a disastrous 0-2 hole in the series.

From a betting standpoint, Game 1 went Over the total of 217 points and Memphis covered the closing point spread of 7.5 points as an underdog.

Game 2 TV Info

Tip Time: Wednesday, May 26; 10 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 2 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Jazz (-345), Grizzlies (+260)

Spread: Jazz -8.5 (-113), Grizzlies +8.5 (-109)

Total: Over 218 (-108), Under 218 (-113)

Money Line: Jazz (-385), Grizzlies (+300)

Game 2 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ja Morant O/U 21.5 Points (Over -106/Under -121)

Dillon Brooks O/U 19.5 (-106/-121)

Rudy Gobert O/U 13.5 (+104/-132)

Kyle Anderson O/U 11.5 (-113/-113)

Jonas Valanciunas O/U 16.5 (-118/-108)