The Memphis Grizzlies took a measured approach at the trade deadline. The team eschewed a gigantic move in an effort to go all-in in the Western Conference and instead got in on a multi-team deal that landed them Luke Kennard from the Los Angeles Clippers.

As it turns out, the team attempted to take a huge swing but could not pull it off. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Grizzlies reached out to the Brooklyn Nets in an effort to acquire Mikal Bridges and offered four first-round picks, although Scotto notes that “it’s unclear if the picks included protections or not.”

Brooklyn acquired Bridges earlier in the week in the deal that sent Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to the Phoenix Suns. Bridges was part of a package that included Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and five first-round picks. Four of those are unprotected in 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029, while the fifth is a 2028 pick swap. Brooklyn was willing to move one member of that trio of players in an effort to continue to rebuild their war chest of draft picks — Crowder was moved to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that landed the Nets two second-round selections.

It’s not hard to see why Memphis would covet a player like Bridges, who is in the midst of his best season as a professional. Bridges appeared in 56 games with the Suns this year and averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 36.4 minutes per game while connecting on 38.7 percent of his attempts from three.