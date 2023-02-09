Eric Gordon is returning to the place where he started his NBA career. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports, the Houston Rockets will trade Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Houston Rockets are finalizing deal to send Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Eric Gordon is being traded to the Clippers, according to a league source. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 9, 2023

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that this would become a multi-team deal, with Charania bringing word that the Memphis Grizzlies would get in on the fun. Clippers sharpshooter Luke Kennard will head to the Grizzlies in the deal, while L.A. will send John Wall back to the Rockets.

The Los Angeles Clippers are sending Luke Kennard to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

The Houston Rockets are acquiring John Wall in three-team deal with the Grizzlies and Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Marc Stein had reported for days that the Clippers were trying to figure out a way to move Wall, whether that was via a trade or on the buyout market. But was is not the only veteran heading to Houston, as Memphis will send Danny Green to the Rockets. And the Grizzlies are getting in on the day’s hottest trend, as they will send a trio of second-round picks to the Clippers.

The Grizzlies are sending Danny Green to Houston in the deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/umsRiDMGWp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Clippers are sending Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies, who are sending three second-round picks to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/umsRiDMGWp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Gordon is the second backcourt player who is joining Los Angeles at the deadline, as the Clippers acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets earlier in the day. Other reports have indicated the Clippers have interest in bringing Russell Westbrook on board if and when he is bought out by the Utah Jazz.