Gus Johnson Will Apparently Call NBA Playoff Games For TNT

Turner entered the 2022 NBA playoffs with an open spot on its broadcasting roster due to Marv Albert’s retirement at the end of last season. According to a report by Sports Media Watch, that spot is going to be filled by one of the biggest names in all of broadcasting.

The report indicates that Gus Johnson, who in recent years has most prominently been the lead announcer for Fox’s broadcasts of college football games and is among their roster of broadcasters for NFL and college basketball games, will round out the network’s rotation of play-by-play voices alongside Brian Anderson, Spero Dedes, Ian Eagle, and Kevin Harlan.

Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson will call NBA playoff games for TNT this year, working alongside Greg Anthony on Raptors-Sixers Game 2 Monday night and Bulls-Bucks Game 2 on Wednesday. Johnson called some NBA Summer League games last season and has served as an occasional voice of the Milwaukee Bucks and previously the New York Knicks.

While Johnson has called a number of sports in his lengthy career, some of his most well-known moments have come during his time calling basketball games, particularly the NCAA Tournament. We will now end this post by dropping in a video of some of his best calls during Tournament (and other college basketball) games, because they’re extremely fun.