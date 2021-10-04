Last week, a video went viral on the internet of a dude doing everything he could to catch an alligator that appeared to show up on his lawn. A man by the name by Eugene Bozzi saw an gator and decided the best way to handle it was to grab a garbage pail, use it to back the animal into a corner, and once it had nowhere to go, scoop it up. If you missed it, here’s how the whole thing went down:

Bruh said by any means necessary.🤔😂 🐊 pic.twitter.com/V89Sy0auce — J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) September 29, 2021

While the video took place in Florida, Bozzi is originally from Philadelphia, and because all news has a local spin, the local CBS station in the City of Brotherly Love had him on to ask him about what went down. Bozzi, apparently viewing this as an opportunity to get a joke off, decided to use his 15 minutes of fame to roast Sixers guard Ben Simmons.

“I just jumped into action, and I said, ‘You know what? I’m not gonna be Ben Simmons, I’m gonna go get me this basket,'” Bozzi said.

Simmons, of course, drew the ire of Sixers fans when he passed up a dunk in the waning moments of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Atlanta Hawks, which Philly went on to lose. Currently, he is away from the team after requesting a trade, and despite the fact that the Sixers withheld $8.25 million worth of salary from him over the weekend, Simmons is reportedly steadfast that he will not play another game for the franchise.