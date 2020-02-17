Guy Fieri Talks Warriors, Andrew Wiggins, And Why He Loves All-Star Weekend So Much

Each year, celebrities from all over flock to NBA All-Star Weekend. The courtside seats on Saturday and Sunday night are a veritable who’s who of the entertainment and music industry, with many who return year after year.

There may be no more ubiquitous presence at All-Star Weekend than Guy Fieri. The chef, restaurateur, and TV host is a staple of All-Star, an ever-present fixture courtside at the various events and popping up at the most exclusive parties of the weekend. Fieri, a massive Warriors fan, took his All-Star Weekend participation to a new level this year by taking on the role of assistant coach for Stephen A. Smith’s squad in the 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game.

Prior to his coaching debut, Fieri spoke with Dime about his love for hoops, the moment his Warriors fandom was taken to a new level, why he’s always recruiting people to come to the All-Star Game, and who he’d be looking to imitate in his coaching debut. But first, we got his thoughts on the Warriors newest piece in Andrew Wiggins.

Dime: I want to start with a little Warriors talk. What were your thoughts on the big trade getting Wiggins for D-Lo?

Guy Fieri: Someone came up and told me and I said, ‘No no no no no. That didn’t happen,’ and they said it really did happen. I didn’t have a lot of radar on Wiggins, I gotta be honest I don’t have a lot of — my son does, my son Ryder is dialed into everything. ‘When’s your book report due?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘When did you know the Wiggins trade is going to happen?’ ‘Oh they’ve been talking about it for…’ So I love getting the information second hand, but I think it’s great. I mean the way he came out, what 27 points in the first game, 24 in the second game. He comes in, real nice guy, seems level-headed and balance and fit right into the organization.

You know we’re all in a holding pattern right now to wait to see what happens, but I think the team’s done great. I’ve made it out to a few games this year and I love the enthusiasm. I love seeing Klay there. I love seeing Steph. The team’s fired up and we’ve had a couple close calls, and if that’s what’s going on right now at the age we’re at and the situation we’ve been facing, Draymond’s been a great leader, it’s going to be a really interesting second half.

Do you have a favorite story with any the Warriors guys or a favorite moment that you got to spend with Steph or Klay or Dray or the team as a whole?

Well it’s one of the saddest stories ever and it was when I really — I was always a Warriors fan growing up in northern California, it was always something where you were just a Warriors fan. I lived in northern California, I was about four hours north of San Francisco. It’s a real sad story, but it’s a wonderful story. My little sister passed away nine years ago. So my sister passed away nine years ago and before she passed away, we had these tickets for my nephew to go to the Warriors game, and she passes away and a week later we have these tickets to go see the game. So, we go to the game. My nephew — who’s with me tonight, first time he’s ever been to NBA All-Star — so we go and he’s 10 or 11 at the time, and we go to the game and I knew a few folks at the Warriors organization and I told them the story. The story kinda spread through everybody and as it got closer to game time they said, ‘We want to talk to you. This is what we want to do.’