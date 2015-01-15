Hakeem Olajuwon Says Michael Jordan Is A “Far Superior Player” To LeBron

The only other basketball who’s better that gets us as riled up as Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan, is one we hear a lot of younger fans spouting off when they say LeBron James is better than the G.O.A.T. Today, before the Knicks and Bucks tipped off at 3 p.m. ET at O2 Arena in London, Hakeem Olajuwon — himself a two-time champion, who played against MJ, and famously trained LBJ on the block — said Jordan was a “far superior player.” Amen, Dream.
Thank God. Here’s what Olajuwon said to CNBC’s Worldwide Exchange:
“When people start comparing [LeBron] with Jordan then that’s not a fair comparison. Jordan was a far more superior player in a very tough league, he was very creative…
“That’s not taking away anything from LeBron because he is a great player but it is not a fair comparison because Jordan is a far superior player.”
Here’s video of Dream talking MJ and ‘Bron:
If you look at the hardware, Jordan still leads LeBron. MJ’s got six titles — with six NBA Finals MVP awards, and LeBron has two titles and two Finals MVPs. MJ won five regular-season MVP awards; LeBron has four so far.
Yes, LeBron just turned 30, and has a few years left at — or near — his prime. But as ESPN.com’s Tom Haberstroh recently wrote [ESPN Insider Only] James has logged an insane amount of minutes so far in his 11-plus years. Just look at this graphic and see who he’s already out-pace in career minutes, per Haberstroh, by way of Basketball-Reference.com:
That’s a lot of minutes in a still-young career. Yes, maybe LeBron wins one or two more championships and another one or two MVP awards, but he may already been on the downside of his career after logging so many minutes right out of high school.
Who’s better: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?
The main difference between them is their respective mentalities. Michael was always ready and held himself to as a high a standard as held others. Now, he was and can be an asshole and he did indeed do people wrong but he always made time to work on improving himself and was more competitive. LeBron’s been questioned since his first go round with Cleveland as far as practices went. There’s been tons of stories of him being coddled and having tantrums when shit didn’t go his way.
6 finals, 6 rings. He’s the only player who completely dominated his opponents from a mental perspective. LeBron can’t do that. He can win, but he cannot generate the same fear MJ generated. You watched him, and you knew for a fact that the game was his, and you could see fear in his opponents faces, no matter who they were. I never saw anyone else do that.
Fear in their faces hahahaha. STFU.
Hakeem suffers from the infirmary common to the human race: my time is the best and most important times.
LeBron is clearly the superior player. Jordan was a great both ends player, but Lebron can guard from 1 to 4 and often even 5. Go back and look at the the earliest Laker-Bulls series. Magic scored on Jordan at will. Jordan and Magic was the mismatch Phil had to hide. Never so with LeBron. He guards them all, from centers to Derrick Rose and Tony Parker.
On offense, LeBron is the superior player. The play goes through him because he is such a great passer and–most importantly, sees the game in ways Michael never could.
LeBron makes his teammates better by how he plays, distributing the ball, arranging opportunities for other, seeing the court in ways Michael never did. LeBron is the better passer and rebounder and if he wanted to be primarily a scorer, like Michael and Kobe, he could score better than they.
And that is the primary difference; LeBron seeks to do whatever is necessary to make his team better, while Michael insisted on being the center of attention at all times.
This is all for naught, because the record books tell us that Wilt was incomparably the best player ever and championships tell us that Russell was the best player. He won a championship in his rookie season, his last year of playing and nine times between.
Finally, LeBron, compared to Michael, is the better man and citizen. He uses his fame to make clear what is important to make America better for all. Micheal used and uses his fame to make money. Basketball camps for CEOs is a pitiful waste of what Michael might be, but it makes him lots of money.
Phil switched Scotty on Magic the 2nd half of Game 1 & 4straight wins later …you should know the rest so the Magic taking it to Micheal is an anachronism of the highest order Lebron a great player, yet on defense he often compromises defensive rotations by jumping into the passing lanes exhibit A. San Antonio Spurs & Kawai L open shots, hes “tepid” in the post & has clumsy footwork sure he will guard a finesse “stretch 4 or 5” but “The King” never volunteered to guard Dirk in 2011 Exhibit B
Dirk is a anomaly. As was Kareem. Who guards Dirk well? Does it matter who guards him?
Your other points are well made.