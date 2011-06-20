Hanging Out With Kemba Walker At AXE Lounge In The Hamptons

If you have ever been in New York for the summer, then you know that the place to be seen on weekends is the Hamptons. So when AXE invited Dime to come hang with them and projected top-10 pick atin Southampton, we jumped at the chance.

After arriving at the Southampton Inn early on Saturday, I enjoyed a nice lunch at the hotel and spent the rest of the day relaxing poolside. At about 5 p.m., I went back to the room to take full advantage of the king-size Tempur-Pedic bed that awaited me. Good luck fitting one of those in your Manhattan apartment. At 9, I headed out with the AXE team to red|bar brasserie for a delicious dinner and learned for the first time what exactly “arctic char” and “baked alaska” were.

We arrived at AXE Lounge at 11:15 and were led to our table at the front of the club. Not surprisingly, the club was relatively empty this early in the night, which gave me time to observe the surroundings. But within 45 minutes it became clear why the likes of Paris Hilton and Kourtney Kardashian have made appearances there this summer. Of course, for Dime readers, these names mean nothing compared to Dennis Rodman, who celebrated his 50th birthday there last weekend. By all accounts, he still managed to grab every available rebound.

Contrary to most AXE commercials, wearing their body spray will not likely result in you being bum-rushed by 50 charging women (although it may help). Realizing this, AXE sponsors AXE Lounge to make this process happen more organically. There were no products being pushed, and aside from the expected branding of the club, AXE seemed to be concerned only with getting guys and girls together in a club setting.

Come 12 o’clock, the club was packed. And then, almost on cue – as the smoke machines were almost done spraying and waitresses were shuffling around with sparkler-topped champagne bottles â€“ Kemba arrived with his modest crew.