For years, as a cruel and unfair byproduct of his struggles in the 2016 NBA Finals, Harrison Barnes became a punching bag. He wasn’t particularly effective as a primary scorer for the Dallas Mavericks and his lucrative contract deluded people into criticism that stretched well past reasonable. It blurred the lines between someone simply burdened by a miscast context and a player who’s likely a negative on-court impact across most (or all) settings.

Yet since being traded to the Sacramento Kings in February 2019, he’s been a rather good and valuable wing. Last season, he was brilliant in an auxiliary role and averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on career-high 62.6 percent true shooting (.497/.391/.830 split). He grew as a passer, with a career-best assist rate of 13 percent, and thrived playing more power forward than he had in recent years, a trend that’s exploded this season.

To open his 10th NBA year, Barnes has been nothing short of spectacular and is the leading reason Sacramento has stayed afloat at 2-2, currently tied for sixth in the Western Conference (yes, it’s far too early for this, I’m sorry). According to basketball-reference, 98 percent of his minutes are coming at the 4, a significant jump from 66 percent in 2020-21, the previous the high-water mark for his career.

The usage has bumped up to resemble his rate in Dallas and instead of his efficiency cratering like it did there for two and a half seasons, it’s spiked thus far. He’s averaging 26.8 points (tied for seventh league-wide), ten rebounds, and 2.3 assists on blistering 66.8 percent true shooting (.514/.515/.783 split).

After ranking fourth in shots per game a season ago at 11.1, he’s now second behind De’Aaron Fox at 17.5. That’s not merely a result of Sacramento bumping him up the hierarchy. Barnes is hunting more shots and taking advantage of more opportunities. Whereas a drive or jumper may have been a pass in prior years, they’re replaced by bravado-based field goals and methodical, crafty forays inside.

His .471 3-point rate is a career-high. He’s launching more than eight long balls per game and absolutely ripping through the nets, including a ludicrous, off-balance game-winner against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Barnes has largely excised the midrange from his scoring profile so far. For his career, 75 percent of his shots were threes or within 10 feet. Now, that number has jumped to nearly 93 percent in 2021-22. His shooting has been incredibly versatile, too.