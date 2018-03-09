Hassan Whiteside Accidentally Hit Himself In The Face After Getting Tied Up With Joel Embiid

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #Miami Heat
03.08.18 1 day ago

Getty Image

Earlier this season, Hassan Whiteside said he and Joel Embiid are done battling off the court, but they reignited their on-court rivalry on Thursday night.

The two bigs got into it once more in Thursday’s Heat-Sixers game, with on-court contact leading to a bit of jawing after a battle inside. With the score tied at 57 in the third quarter, Embiid went up to the rim for a basket and was denied by the Heat center.

Play continued up the court, but Embiid and Whiteside got tied up as the two ran up with one another.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Miami Heat
TAGSHASSAN WHITESIDEJOEL EMBIIDMIAMI HEATPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP