Earlier this season, Hassan Whiteside said he and Joel Embiid are done battling off the court, but they reignited their on-court rivalry on Thursday night.
The two bigs got into it once more in Thursday’s Heat-Sixers game, with on-court contact leading to a bit of jawing after a battle inside. With the score tied at 57 in the third quarter, Embiid went up to the rim for a basket and was denied by the Heat center.
Play continued up the court, but Embiid and Whiteside got tied up as the two ran up with one another.
