Haters, It’s Time To Unite; Oklahoma City And Memphis Are Still Playing

Before y’all start going in on Russell Westbrook, let’s take a step back. First, the average age of the Thunder starters is younger than the starters from Pitt. Second, Russ and Kevin Durant combined for 75 freakin’ points in a playoff game. And third, they won. There’s only so much hate Russ should get, and no, he’s not Stephon Marbury. But just as their point guard has, Oklahoma City is taking a lot of hits this postseason from critics. They took a big step toward answering them in an epic 133-123 three-overtime win against Memphis to even the series at two games each. Where to start? Where to end? The Thunder trailed by 18 in the second quarter as Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins couldn’t contain Zach Randolph (34 points, 16 boards) and Marc Gasol (26 points, 21 boards). Eventually, they came charging back to go up 10 with less than five minutes left in regulation. But as they did all night, OKC struggled to close it out, and Mike Conley‘s (16 points) three-point heave sent the game to overtime. Greivis Vasquez‘s (14 points) shot-put three forced a second overtime. Once there, OKC went up seven with two minutes left before the Grizz rallied again. Finally in the third OT, the Thunder’s stars put it away. Durant (35 points, 13 rebounds) scored twice in isos against Shane Battier to end the drama, and before that Westbrook (40 points) was a terror … Russ has been getting killed lately for his freeze outs of KD. But it’s more about execution than anything else. The Thunder were starting their possessions way too late in the shot clock, and were constantly left with just one option: the dude with the ball. Still, for Durant to go nine minutes in a close game without a shot like he did last night is crazy. As a point, that’s on Russ. He’s still growing. But he definitely isn’t trying to avoid Durant … Oklahoma’s bench deserves credit. James Harden (19 points, seven boards, seven assists, three blocks) was the third playmaker the team needed and Nick Collison‘s extended minutes forced some key stops and hustle boards … KD had a dunk that nearly decapitated Z-Bo … Want to know what NBA players say to earn techs? Check out what Perkins said to earn his in the second quarter, courtesy of a John Hollinger tweet: Ref: “Stop.” Perk: “YOU stop.” Boom … If the Mississippi River was flooding like this during the Memphis/San Antonio series, how hyped would Tim Duncan have been? … Continue reading to hear about LeBron, D-Wade and Bosh taking a big step…
Classic game from okc & memphis and the best game of the playoffs so far but the game would’ve been over in regulation if these 7 words would’ve took place “westbrook pass the Damn ball to durant”
check joel anthony’s +/- for the playoffs
“The Thunder were starting their possessions way too late in the shot clock, and were constantly left with just one option: the dude with the ball.”
That’s spot on, but this is ON Westbrook. The end of the first OT was especially atrocious: OKC with the ball, 9 seconds remaining, Russ dribbles for 7 and hands the ball to Durant 5 feet outside the three point line. He is an athletic freak, but damn, does he even listen to his coaches? He had a huge game, but I had a feeling if Maynor would have played the last 4 minutes of regulation, it does not even go into overtime, OKC pulls it out easily.
just start westbrook at sg and maynor at pg
It’s only a matter of time before the Thunder loses a series and then everyone out there will put all the blame on Russ.
I agree that it’s partly on Westbrook, but did you see how Durant tried to get open? Maybe it’s because of bad picks or his skinny body, but often times it was just impossible to get him the ball.
I dont know what Scott Brooks is doing during practices, but they are definitely not practicing offensive execution(they said they did during training camp, but even the Knicks do some defensive stuff during camp, that doesnt mean anything).
I seriously think Westbrook has bad peripheral vision.
Its a good thing that he relentlessly attacks the basket, but that doesnt mean he has to take the difficult layup each and every time. Kick it out once in a while to Harden, Durant, Ibaka, Cook who are all good shooters. He could also mix it up and keep his dribble alive a la CP3 and reset the offense.
He has become too predicable if you ask me.
Memphis is (ofcourse) very aware of Durant. They guy guarding Durant has no help responsibilities which got me thinking way OKC dont run more iso plays on the top for Durant like the final two plays?
Why does Durant have to fight through 2-3 screen on the wing, handle a hedge and a possible switch, then curl beyond the 3pt line before making a catch? He has to be exhausted after a sequence like that!
Is it because he is kinda turnover prone? He did make two costly TOs late in the game last night.
I say give him the ball at midcourt and let him work. Basketball doesnt ALWAYS have to be complicated.
Oh and it hurt me to admit it, but Miami is just better then Boston. I have a hard time seeing anyone taking 4 against them. Dallas has the best shot.
Excellent games, excellent dime today.. was chuckling to myself all through…
The Paul Pierce ‘drama queen’ joke? cold blooded.
If I could make an analogy, Boston would be Oasis. A band you would continue to rally behind despite all the bickering and the stupidity that happened. People can relate to them, a working man’s band.
On the other hand, Miami would be like the Backstreet Boys. Manufactured. Just there sell records and make money.
Props to Paul Pierce he is a real competitor
@Rafa 23: Agree that Battier did a good job on Durant, but Westbrook didn’t even bother to start the play for 4-5 seconds at the end of the first OT. Once again he is a great talent on offense and without him OKC is barely a playoff team, but he is a serious liability at the end of games.
Furthering your analogy Alf, you also feel like slapping most of the players on the Celtics at one time or another, so yep, Oasis sounds a decent fit.
people need to call westbrook for what he is.. hes a jacker plain and simple.. no denying the fact..
@Fish
Yup. There were five possessions in the fourth quarter when no plays where run and resulted with them losing the lead. That was the game right there.
I am not looking back in anger though.
@Soopa – Durant running off screens is the same reason teams put shifty receivers in the slot. He isn’t strong enough to handle press coverage so you put him in motion and now the defender has to back off. Durant is more Wes Welker than Calvin Johnson.
Besides drifting left for a pull up, what moves does he have? Ripping through for some free throws? Two hopscotch steps and a dunk? He is a taller Ray Allen so OKC treats him like one.
As for the game, westbrook needed 13 more shots to score 5 more points than Durant. Granted Durant wouldn’t have drew that many more fouls but C’mon. Just let Durant go on a legendary scoring spree.
F & F
Yeah i get why OKC is running that system (the reason you mentioned), but Memphis has it on lock down.
It took 56 minuets to isolate Durant up top. If they double/trap him at halfcourt, then Harden/Westbrook makes a play. I guess it boils down to me not trusting Russ to make the right decisions down the stretch.
That being said, I wish Durant could catch the ball at the elbow sometimes a la Dirk, but he just isnt strong enough – yet.
Fat Davis lost HIMSELF on that spin move. Once that much weight gains rotation, it aquires its own gravity, which is hard to control.
Rondo kept saying he was perfectly fine, and he proved it by missing open clutch layups. It was a great game…
Thank you for mentioning the Rondo arm thing. I was about ready to throw something at the TV after hearing Reggie Miller and Craig Sager constantly drooling over how “unbelievable” and “inspirational” Rondo with his one arm is. Give me a break. If he can bring it up over his head without even grimacing, then it ain’t that bad at all.
Nicely done Alf, nicely done.
Come on Control, :(
@Control – We call that Centrifugal Force.
…and it looks like DIME won’t be granted those Jermaine O’Neal interviews going forward.
Alf + Fish = Alfalfa
2 good games last night, Boston looked like they ran outta gas. That last charging call where Pierce ran into James was BULLSHIT tho. James was clearly still sliding his feet, but its not like that one play alone cost them the game. Gotta give Miami credit for gettin that crucial road win. They played some GREAT defense in clutch situations down the stretch.
Memphis was hurtin in OT without Conley’s penetration and Mayo’s shooting but it was their defense that lost them the game in the end. Hard to stop a 7 footer who can rise over you and shoot and Westbrook was attackin the rim like a mad man.
I agree Westbrook takes too many shots but if the lane is there for him to penetrate he’s athletic enough to always get to the hole and draw attention, he just needs to get better at hitting the open man with a GOOD pass at the right moment. Much easier said than done when you’re running full speed ahead. I think (and hope) Westbrooks shaky play will be an advantage for Dallas next series and he’ll make some mistakes down the stretch of close games. OKC fans can’t be mad at Westbrook, 40 pts and he was vital in them winning that game. He makes plenty mistakes but they still get wins
Thunder need to insert harden into the starting line up asap. I mean who is defensive stopper thabo actually stopping? He is not neccessary. Russell has to take a huge load on offence because he has kd and three offensively challenged players in the starting 5 (granted Ibaka is getting better) kd is being guarded by the bottomless pit of courage that is Tony Allen and kobe stopper Shane battier. Thunder are not a finished product but they are heading to the conference finals and possible finals campaign (mavs have got to choke eventually right) so let the haters hate and let the thunder roll on.
@ #19-are you kidding me? you sound like you at dave chappelle’s haters ball! did u see the highlight?!? rondo damn near broke his arm and he is playing-NOW true these dudes dont hv to gush over it every time he touches the ball but dude has heart for playing and im sure it is still in constant pain. and on the flip side-look at boozer with his “turf toe” injury
@ control, hilarious
I wouldn’t dub the game as a “classic”. Was it exciting? For sure. But to me, it looked more like teams not knowing how to close (excluding the 3rd overtime). The Thunder really need to start running their plays earlier in the shot clock.
For all the hate Westbrook gets, Durant isn’t immune from criticism. My biggest knock on Durant is that his field goal percentage is a little low (though his ability to get to the line mitigates this a bit) and he’s prone to turn the ball over at inopportune times.
I think if your playoff hopes rest on Zach Randolph, you’re in trouble. Not from a talent standpoint as he is obviously in beast mode out there. But rather from a character standpoint. When he was on bad teams he was dubbed “immature”, but since he’s winning it hasn’t been brought up as much. I think when things get tough, some old habits might break out.
p.s. that Vasquez three was pure doodoo
How about that faggoty fag-ass reaction after Bosh actually fluked in the weakest tip in in playoff history?
Thought only lesbians did that sort of “tough guy” bullcrap… LOL
@ Alf
Nice! LOL!
shitfaced
PP is a leasbian then? He does that on damn near EVERY basket, even if hes on the bench.
This Rondo arm thing is insane. Its a dislocation, which can either be perfectly fine the next day, or swell up. My 4 year old dislocated hers and was back tearing up the play ground the next day, but she made clutch open layups…If Rondo was healthy enough to suit up and use his arm as he did, its not worth mentioning 100 times.
nobody noticed how when finally durant got the ball he scored like 5 points in 20 seconds?
One of the best DIME’s I’ve read so far following one of the best playoff games I’ve seen recently.
I’ve been saying all along that Maynor should start at point and Westbrook should be playing the two. That’s partly because I’m a VCU student and happen to be a little biased, but these playoffs have just helped me prove my point…
… and nobody is gonna stop the Heat this year…
Bosh is a Lesbian cross-dresser. That’s why Shaq nicknamed him Ru Paul a few years back. Though the Ru Paul reference is a bit out of date. He’s a fine third banana, but I’m glad that NY didn’t get him as their only superstar last summer. He couldn’t have done half of what Amare did.
It’s great that the best series happening right now is OKC/MEM. Two of the smallest market teams putting on a show.
With the teams that are still around what’s the best finals match up we can hope for?
Mavs/Heat
Griz/Bulls
control
so maybe PP is the drama queen and RuPaul is the lezbo.
Great playoffs. We got sweeps, upsets, lesbians, drama queens, retards, punks, jackers, rockstars, boy bands, multiple overtimes… they got it all this year.
And if Rudy Gay suddenly played, we might not hear the end of all that inspirational bullshit…
My thoughts on Rondo… No rondo is better than a 1 armed Rondo. Imagine Mike Vick trying to play through a sprained knee or ankle. He can’t do what he does best and everything else suffers because of it. It is hard as hell to drive the lane, jump, and in midair make a cross court pass with just 1 arm. You need the other hand to stabilize the ball when you change directions. Yeah, he could probably do it in the skills challenge but this was a must win game and plays he normally makes he couldn’t.
In the first half he lost his dribble just standing there which resulted in a shot clock violation. Ray Allen is a rhythm shooter, you can’t throw lazy passes that just happen to get there. 1 the pass is late, the defender is a step closer, and it just feels weird.
There is a fine line with playing through an injury. Either you are stupid or courageous. Had Emmitt Smith fumbled 3 times while playing with a dislocated shoulder and lost the game, no one would consider that a HOF moment.
Best Finals match up:
Grizz vs Hawks.
I bet David Stern would suddenly fall into a coma…
I can’t take this anymore! First it’s Rondo vs Westbrook and I take Westbrook. Then Rondo snaps his arm and comes back in, so I switch. I blast Russ because he won’t pass to the one guy who scores anywhere/anytime. He does last night and Durant turns it the fuck over!! I really want the NBA to make this a 41 game series, because it’s just fun. Fuck Miami and Boston though.
I was trying to get to bed but the Memphis/OKC game wouldn’t end. The 3rd OT gets ready to start and my g/f says last chance if I want to get laid tonight. I ACTUALLY HAD TO THINK ABOUT IT!! Needless to say, I had to check the final score on my phone afterwards. Fuck yeah…
Welllllllllllllll
Thank the basketball gods because i was so down on basketball after Sunday.. IM BACK IN BABY!!!!!
Lol sooooooooooooooo Westbrook has basically abandoned his PG duties?? i mean is he EVEN TRYING to set up players anymore??? its look to me like he said F it.. and thats fine just move him to SG and let him play spot duty at the 1.. it isnt that hard..
Durants dance and DAGGER JUMPER in Battier’s eyes were ORGASMIC.. seriously i had to go take a shower after
And last but never least
Thank you Miami :) the face on the Celtics bench was soothing lol like ancient chinese medicinal weed with ancient chinese concoction poured over a gash..
It was beautiful..
I hate to say it but Miami peakin at the right time.. Lookin good for them..
LMAO @ Big Isle
I always have to think about it during playoffs.. i mean seriously tho the a$$ will be there tomorrow.. that game?? the triple OT game?? wont be.. so u know what i decide..
I try my luck after the games over.. go with the feet on feet move.. works 30% of the time lol
It’s funny that the celtics are such a big group of douchebags that nearly everyone who isn’t a hardcore celtics fan wants them to lose. LeBron did his best douchebag game during the summer, TRIED to become a hated guy in basketball, and still didn’t manage to outdouche the celtics. The celtics are like a douchebag version of the Avengers or something, compared to LeBron being a douchebag version of Spiderman…
Big Is/LakeShow
Just fuck her on the couch. Don’t have tvs in your rooms?
Just when I was about to start giving props to Lebron, he missed a clutch jumpshot. Nice tip in by a screaming load of bullshit named Bosh, though. LOL.
But on a serious note, not gonna hate on Bron. He’s exceeding my expectations so far, so I can’t do no hatin’. Just like every single thing about this playoffs, no way I would’ve thought the Heat would be up 3-1 versus the Celts.
But like I always say: Go get that ring, Lebron.
@lakeshow and control – I don’t like a tv in the bedroom because before I had LASIK I couldn’t see shit without my contacts so there was no point. Besides, as much as I love basketball, I love bumping uglies even more. And she is going to be gone for a week because of work so it’ll be me and my hand from here on out. It was just a bad time for a triple OT game in the Big Island household.
So Noah was named to the All-Defensive 2nd Team. Haters, discuss.
LMAO @ yall talkin bout choosin btwn pussy and the game.
You gotta get head durin the game so you can still watch the screen, then as soon as its over you jump in that thang.
JAY
That is good for Noah. He took being ugly and only having hustle and turned it into a nba 2nd defense team selection. Good for him! Apparently the people voting for that shit never tried to watch him defend the post, or were blinded by how ugly he is, but that is aight.
UH if Westbrook didn’t stand around dribbling the ball for 18 secs before deciding to drive (which he always does) maybe they could’ve ran a play to actually get Durant the ball. Russ is straight jacking! did you see him last nite? he wanted to make every shot for that team. dude needs to tone it back I know what makes him great is his aggresiveness but he has no business launching 3s or trying to force layups, pass the damn ball kid! seriously dude is gonna be superior I’m talking D. Rose type level if he would just stop making so many damn stupid plays, and the Starbury comparision is grossly unwarranted
@ Control
Come on bruh who can keep that focus watching a playoff game??? anything happens im liable to hit the wrong hole on mistake.. itd be funny but still..
LMAO @ The Celtics being the Avengers of Douchebags..
@ JAY
Got it because of his motor.. does that count tho??? discuss lol
Ohhhhh and speakin of all defensive i think Kobe got 1st team again LMAO i cant even agree with that one.. Not after what CP3 did to him lol
@ Leroy
this aint Something About Mary bruh lol
@45: There’s no such thing as an ugly millionaire.
Hmmm… Westbrook.
It’s wierd, cause you really can’t hate the guy. He IS an All Star, and he plays like one. That’s hard to hate.
So what do I really feel bout the guy, if not hate?
It’s like you want to tell him, as I’ve been always saying, ‘KNOW YOUR DAMN ROLE’.
He’s not a dumb guy, but he clearly doesn’t know his role sometimes.
And that sometimes comes at the MOST CRUCIAL MOMENT.
For OKC fans, that’s fucking frustrating.