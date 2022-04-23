atlanta hawks
Two Game 3s Got Delayed Due To A ‘Suspicious Package’ Outside Of The Hawks’ Stadium

Game 3 in Atlanta between the Hawks and the Miami Heat tipped off more than half an hour later than originally planned. A “suspicious package” was identified outside of State Farm Arena in Atlanta shortly before the game’s scheduled tip time of 7:15 p.m. ET, which led to fans not being allowed inside the arena while the authorities investigated.

In a statement released by the team, “the police department, K-9 units and Arena security worked to clear the arena and investigate the contents of the package,” and ultimately, it was determined that the contents were not explosive, leading to it being cleared away by the Atlanta Bomb Squad.

As a result, the game between the Hawks and the Heat got moved back to 7:55 p.m. It was not the only game impacted by the need to clear the suspicious package out of the area — the game is taking place on ESPN as part of a double-header with Game 3 between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns. While things were in the midst of being sorted out in Atlanta, the Pelicans announced that their game won’t tip off until 10 p.m. ET, which is half an hour later than the original start time.

The Heat lead their series against the Hawks, 2-0, while the Pelicans and Suns are tied up at one game each.

×