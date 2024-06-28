The Hawks And Pelicans Agreed To A Dejounte Murray Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are known to be one of the most active teams on the trade market this summer, as they are looking to shuffle their roster around after another Play-In appearance.

While they’re willing to discuss pretty much everyone not named Jalen Johnson (or new No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher), but splitting up their backcourt duo of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young was expected to be their top priority. With a number of teams needing point guards, they figured to have a pretty decent market to find a trade, and on Friday they found a new home for Murray, sending him to New Orleans for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, and a pair of first round picks.

Full trade on ESPN: Dejounte Murray for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers), 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Bucks-Pels) https://t.co/4BLEuDodqT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2024

Pelicans are moving Larry Nance Jr. and two first-round picks to the Hawks for Dejounte Murray, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2024

New Orleans is sending Dyson Daniels to Atlanta as well, sources said. https://t.co/MgzfZmW3Aq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2024

Many wondered if the Hawks might be the spot the Pelicans looked to move Brandon Ingram, as the star wing is reported to also be on the market, but instead they send Nance Jr. and the former No. 8 overall pick in Daniels to the Hawks, along with a pair of first rounders. For the Pelicans, they get the backcourt help they feel they’ve been lacking, as Murray will slot in alongside CJ McCollum, and don’t have to part with Ingram to get it.

The Hawks bring in an intriguing young defender in Daniels, a veteran forward in Nance, and get back two firsts after having sent out three to land Murray a few years back from San Antonio. Neither of these teams figure to be done dealing, but they have one big piece of the puzzle now completed.