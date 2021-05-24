Miami Heat Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 TV Info And Betting Lines

Game 1 of the Bucks-Heat series was an absolute thriller, as Milwaukee outlasted Miami in overtime. Miami’s stars struggled, although Jimmy Butler was able to hit a buzzer-beater to force OT when it mattered most, but they got tremendous shooting contributions from their role players. On the other side, Milwaukee got better play from its stars, but couldn’t buy a three-pointer, as the Heat hit an absurd 15 more threes than the Bucks did.

In the end, Khris Middleton was able to come up with the big shot in the big moment, hitting the game-winning bucket for the Bucks in the closing seconds, with Jrue Holiday blocking Butler’s effort from the corner on Miami’s final possession. It was the tight, thrilling game we all had hoped for and set the tone for what proved to be a tremendous weekend of Game 1 action across the NBA. On Monday, they’ll do it all over again in Game 2, with Milwaukee looking to open up a 2-0 series lead while the Heat will try to steal homecourt before the series shifts to Miami.

Game 1 saw Miami cover in the two-point loss and the game come in Under the total even though it went to overtime. Will Game 2 see another low-scoring, defensive struggle, or will the offenses adjust and find their rhythm? That’s the question posed to bettors entering Monday night when this game tips off a double-header of playoff action.

Game 2 TV Info

Tip Time: Monday, May 24; 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 2 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Bucks (-560), Heat (+400)

Spread: Bucks -5 (-107), Heat +5 (-115)

Total: Over 223 (-108), Under 223 (-113)

Money Line: Bucks (-200), Heat (+163)