Jimmy Butler did not look like himself for much of the Miami Heat’s Play-In Tournament loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. While Butler played 40 minutes, he never looked like he was able to shake a knee injury that he suffered in the waning moments of the first quarter when Kelly Oubre accidentally collided with his leg while trying to contest a shot.

Jimmy Butler went down hard on this play and grabbed his knee. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/L0MTdWIDb0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2024

Butler was on the ground in serious pain, but managed to gut it out in what ended up being a 105-104 Heat loss. After the game, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the fear in Miami is that Butler suffered an MCL injury that could keep him out indefinitely, depending on what happens with some upcoming testing he’ll get performed.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is feared to have an MCL injury in his knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The injury could sideline Butler for an indefinite period. MRI to come. pic.twitter.com/jD8n1WkkBT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024

After the game, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports got a video of Butler attempting to leave the arena, and it was clear that he was in some serious pain as he tried to walk.

Jimmy Butler limped out of Wells Fargo Center after the Heat's play-in loss. (via @JakeLFischer) pic.twitter.com/xrb78IHM4d — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) April 18, 2024

Butler had 19 points on 5-for-18 shooting with five steals, five assists, and four rebounds in the loss to Philadelphia. The Heat’s next game comes on Friday night, when they’ll play host to either the Chicago Bulls or the Atlanta Hawks with the winner moving on to play the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.