The Miami Heat suffered not just their first loss of the series in Game 3 in Atlanta, but also the loss of Kyle Lowry with a hamstring injury that looms large for the East’s top-seed as they look to move deep in the playoffs. Despite Lowry’s absence, the Heat dominated Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead back to Miami, led by the continued spectacular play of Jimmy Butler.

There’s an argument to be made that Butler has been the best player in the playoffs so far — although with competition for that title from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum — as he has been the driving force for the Heat taking a stranglehold on the series. However, Butler is apparently dealing with some knee inflammation and the Heat announced on Tuesday afternoon that they will try to close out the series later that night without his services or Kyle Lowry’s.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) has been ruled out of tonight's game. Gabe Vincent (toe) is available. https://t.co/9ihTQh84GM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 26, 2022

That is a considerable absence and one that will make life very difficult for Miami, as they will be without their two veteran creators. Tyler Herro figures to play a more prominent role and maybe being the focal point of the Heat offense can get him going a bit. Max Strus will need to continue his stellar play in support and overall the Heat will have to find ways to create easy opportunities in transition to ease the burden of halfcourt creation without Lowry and Butler.