Here Are 20 Of Jason Kidd’s All-Time Best Highlights

#Video
06.05.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
Along with his 1994 NBA Draft classmate Grant Hill, Jason Kidd has finally retired at the ripe age of 40. Kidd retires with a unique milestone that no other player in NBA history has accomplished: amassing 15,000 points, 10,000 assists and 7,000 rebounds. He also ranks third all time in three-point shots made, second all time in steals, and second all time in assists.

The best quote I saw from Kidd was from a phone interview that he had with some of the New York beat reporters for the Knicks. He said something that may reflect what he thought his greatest accomplishment was: a NBA championship.

“My game was to play defense and make my teammates better. The most important stat to me was that left column — winning. Nothing else matters.”

That brings us to some of Kidd’s best moments, moments that will helps fans remember him as a winner and a spectacular basketball player.

*** *** ***

20. Excuse the music. This mixtape shows his excellent manipulation of defenders.

19. Want proof that Kidd could dunk? You’re welcome.

18. Kidd was once a semi-fast guard.

17. HIGH SCHOOL MIXTAPES! SHORT SHORTS!!! LONG HAIR DON’T CARE!!! DUNK CITY!!! I like this Jason Kidd. A lot.

