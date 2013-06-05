Here Are 20 Of Jason Kidd’s All-Time Best Highlights

The best quote I saw from Kidd was from a phone interview that he had with some of the New York beat reporters for the Knicks. He said something that may reflect what he thought his greatest accomplishment was: a NBA championship.
“My game was to play defense and make my teammates better. The most important stat to me was that left column — winning. Nothing else matters.”
That brings us to some of Kidd’s best moments, moments that will helps fans remember him as a winner and a spectacular basketball player.
20. Excuse the music. This mixtape shows his excellent manipulation of defenders.
19. Want proof that Kidd could dunk? You’re welcome.
18. Kidd was once a semi-fast guard.
17. HIGH SCHOOL MIXTAPES! SHORT SHORTS!!! LONG HAIR DON’T CARE!!! DUNK CITY!!! I like this Jason Kidd. A lot.
The Nets were the original Lob City.
Kidd’s best game was the Mike Woodson Game vs Atlanta. That play along with the MOnster Triple DOuble. Just incredible.