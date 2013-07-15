Here Are Nearly 2 Minutes Of 37-Year-Old Jason Williams Still Embarrassing Defenders

07.15.13 5 years ago

Last week, video surfaced of legendary ballhandler Jason Williams pulling out the infamous elbow pass during a game on a USA Legends Tour in China. That was amazing… but this is even better. White Chocolate might be 37 years old now, but the dude still has the ball on a string. There’s a reason why we named him one of the three best ballhandlers of the century, and rated his 1999 undressing of Gary Payton as one of the nastiest crossovers we’ve ever seen. He shows us why here.

Which NBA player had the nicest handles ever?

