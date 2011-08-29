Here’s Another Reason To Be Jealous Of Jimmer Fredette

In June, Jimmer Fredette officially introduced us to his girlfriend, BYU cheerleader and rising senior Whitney Wonnacott. A few days later, he even put her on camera for an interview. This past Friday? He put a ring on it.
According to Jeff Eisenberg of The Dagger, the couple are back in Utah right now, as the future Mrs. Jimmer started classes at BYU today while her future husband continues to work out. There’s no word yet on a date for the wedding.
What do you think? Are you jealous?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Very. Jealous.
You know damn well he was hitting that while at BYU, but no way would they suspend a white guy dropping 50.
Where’s her butt? But, she look good.
she is so short
Riiiiiiiiiiiiight, but Davies was the only dude tappin ass during the shool year GTFOH!!!
@ K Dizzle
The crazy thing is that it was Davies who was carrying BYU until getting suspended. Jimmer had to put up crazy numbers for the team to even have a shot at winning. BYU may’ve made the championship game had those two played the entire season.
Jealous? That was rhetorical, right? Yeah, I’m jealous, OF DUDE’S MUTANT SHOOTING RANGE!
Always have to laugh at those who think self-control and abstinence is impossible. It’s not only possible, but reality for most students at BYU – including athletes. I would guess that less than 1 in 5 ever have sex while they’re at BYU. And keep in mind that having sex isn’t necessarily grounds for suspension. Getting a girl pregnant is more likely the reason for an athlete getting suspended.
What happened to Davies? Is he returning this upcoming year at BYU or is he gone for good?
@2k >EA
Davies has been readmitted to BYU and reinstated on the Cougar basketball team.
Man, I don’t know why these athletes that get drafted out of college insist on marrying their gf’s. The truth is that 99% of them are just going to wind up cheating on them or in some infidelity scandal. Seriously, these athletes act like they’ve never had a woman in their presence before. Look at d-wade, shaq, tiger, kobe, and the many others. Why do they want to wind up that way?