Here’s Another Reason To Be Jealous Of Jimmer Fredette

In June, Jimmer Fredette officially introduced us to his girlfriend, BYU cheerleader and rising senior Whitney Wonnacott. A few days later, he even put her on camera for an interview. This past Friday? He put a ring on it.

According to Jeff Eisenberg of The Dagger, the couple are back in Utah right now, as the future Mrs. Jimmer started classes at BYU today while her future husband continues to work out. There’s no word yet on a date for the wedding.

What do you think? Are you jealous?

