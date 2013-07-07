Here’s What Detroit Is Getting With Josh Smith: A Lot Of Highlights

Remember how the Pistons were one of the two or three most boring teams in the NBA over the last few seasons? Yeah, we don’t either. Josh Smith signed with Detroit earlier today for four years and $56 million, immediately making them interesting again. The 6-9 forward might like to mail in a game here and there, and he might like to make even home fan bases grown and boo with repeated 19-foot jumpers. But this dude can still bring the highlights.

Was this a good move?

