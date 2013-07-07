Here’s What Detroit Is Getting With Josh Smith: A Lot Of Highlights

Remember how the Pistons were one of the two or three most boring teams in the NBA over the last few seasons? Yeah, we don’t either. Josh Smith signed with Detroit earlier today for four years and $56 million, immediately making them interesting again. The 6-9 forward might like to mail in a game here and there, and he might like to make even home fan bases grown and boo with repeated 19-foot jumpers. But this dude can still bring the highlights.
Was this a good move?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Oh my hoodness!
Not really sure what need he fills as they have Charlie V already signed to take low percentage shots. But I hope this means he starts at SF.
I’m interested to see what they do with their lineup too. Do they keep bringing Drummond off the bench and start Monroe and Smith upfront? Or do they go super big and start all three of them? At this point, I don’t think Smith can play the three anymore… outside of small doses.
Mate, those three up front would be worth the price of admission. But the Pistons need a vocal leader and a clutch player, Smith brings neither.
Well, we can’t really say Smith is NOT clutch. For most of his career, whenever the Hawks needed a bucket, they’d run isos for Joe Johnson (or Jamal Crawford), so he didn’t get a lot of opportunities. Of course if Smith were a better shooter and ball-handler the coaches would trust him more in those situations, so that could be evidence right there. But there are a couple instances of Smith getting game-winning follow dunks, which at least shows me he’s alert and active around the ball in clutch situations when other plays are busy watching. So maybe he’s the kind of guy who’s clutch as long as you don’t run the play for him, kind of like Robert Horry.