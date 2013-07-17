High-Riser Will Bunton Throws Down An Eastbay Dunk In The Middle Of A Game

#Video
07.17.13 5 years ago

We all know Will Bunton can get up (he made a list of the 10 craziest missed dunks of 2011). But to put down a through-the-legs jam in the middle of a summer league game? That’s definitely highlight material. The 6-1 guard pulled out the Eastbay during a game in the NC Pro-Am.

