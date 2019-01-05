Jimma Gatwech attends Huntington Prep, and if you know high school basketball, you’ll know that school for being the one that has produced some NBA hoopers, most notably Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Andrew Wiggins. Still, with all due respect to Wiggins, nothing that he pulled off during his high school career was as impressive as this dunk that Gatwech threw down during a recent game.

A 6’4 guard recruit in the class of 2020 who 247Sports reports boasts scholarship offers from LSU and Western Kentucky, Gatwech jumped a passing lane and stole the ball from his opponent. He went the other way with absolutely no resistance from the other team, giving him a clear path to rise up uncontested.

Instead of just going up with one or two hands, Gatwech added a little bit of flair. A video captured by WDBJ7 Sports highlights Gatwech’s bunnies, as he brings the ball around his back as he elevates and dunks with ease.