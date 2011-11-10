High School Basketball Signing Week Coverage & Highlights

We’re sure you already know, but it’s a big week in the high school basketball world. In addition to the season getting underway, Wednesday marked the beginning of the early signing period where players could finally put their college commitments in writing. As always, HighSchoolHoop.com has been all over the biggest news in the recruiting world, as well as unearthing some amazing video footage. See what you may have missed:

Commitments

Tennessee’s Alex Poythress Commits To Kentucky

Indiana’s Gary Harris Commits To Michigan State

Exclusive: Perry Ellis To Wear Paul Pierce’s No. 34 At Kansas

Georgia’s Shaq Goodwin Commits To Memphis

The Bronx’s Daniel Dingle Commits To Temple

NBA In High School

The Derrick Favors High School Mixtape

The Avery Bradley High School Mixtape

Watch Derrick Rose & Eric Gordon Battle Tyreke Evans In High School

The Josh Selby High School Mixtape

Kobe Bryant’s Final High School Game

Videos

Peewee Gardner Has The Craziest Handle In High School

You Need To Know About Shannon Brown’s Younger Brother

Andre Drummond’s Last High School Basketball Event

Shabazz Muhammad & FDU’s Lonnie Robinson Have A Dunk Off

Jamar Ergas Is The Best Freshman Dunker In The Country

