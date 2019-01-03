There is a silly NBA conspiracy theory that involves the Morris twins, Marcus and Markieff, swapping for one another during the 2017 postseason. They claim that it’s not true, and we kind of had to take them at their word on that one. However, thanks to a high school basketball game in Missouri, we have some irrefutable shenanigans involving some triplets.

Dora High School and Licking High School competed against one another in a local Christmas tournament’s championship game. Dora’s team features three triplet brothers: Auston, Bryson, and Mason Luna. At one point in the game, Auston was fouled, at which point the Springfield News-Leader brings word that something funny was awry.