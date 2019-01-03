A High School Is In Hot Water For Swapping Out Triplets During Free Throws

Associate Editor
01.03.19

There is a silly NBA conspiracy theory that involves the Morris twins, Marcus and Markieff, swapping for one another during the 2017 postseason. They claim that it’s not true, and we kind of had to take them at their word on that one. However, thanks to a high school basketball game in Missouri, we have some irrefutable shenanigans involving some triplets.

Dora High School and Licking High School competed against one another in a local Christmas tournament’s championship game. Dora’s team features three triplet brothers: Auston, Bryson, and Mason Luna. At one point in the game, Auston was fouled, at which point the Springfield News-Leader brings word that something funny was awry.

Video apparently shows No. 34 Auston Luna for Dora being fouled in the corner. When he goes to the free throw line, he’s met by one of his triplet brothers — either Mason Luna or Bryson Luna. Auston Luna then goes to the sideline to talk to his coach — who is apparently his father and Dora High School principal, Rick Luna — while his brother stays at the free throw line.

