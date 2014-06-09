Video: Chris Bosh And-1 Jam On Tim Duncan

With his team mounting a long first-half comeback from 11 points down, Chris Bosh turned back the clock for an exclamation point. After Dwyane Wade found himself trapped under the basket by Tim Duncan, Bosh flashed from the free throw line, caught Wade’s pass, and leapt strong off two feet. What happened next was a rousing reminder of just how explosive an athlete the 6-11 Bosh can be.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

That ferocious dunk capped a solid first half for Bosh, who has 10 points (4-6 FGs) and three rebounds.

The Miami Heat trailed the San Antonio Spurs almost the entire half, but finally tied the score at 43-43 after a Dwayne Wade jumper in the final minute of the second quarter.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Vine courtesy of DeAntae Prince)

Who will win Game 2?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.