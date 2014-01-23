Highlights From Kevin Durant’s Twitter Q&A

Perhaps borrowing the idea from his friend/rival/peeer, LeBron James, Kevin Durant opened up a forum for fans to ask him questions on Twitter today as he was traveling to Boston. He didn’t answer too many questions, but those he did were pretty revealing, while some were downright shocking. Come guess what KD said about his new nickname, the fastest players in the NBA and the best shooter in the NBA â€” perdictably, he didn’t say himself because KD is to humility what Kobe is to ruthlessness.

I'm gonna answer a few questions..haven't been on twitter in a while so go ahead, look forward to hearing from everyone — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This was surprising, if only because most people don’t know Ish Smith. Washington’s John Wall would have been our guess too, but don’t sleep on Ish, a third-year guard out of Wake Forest. If you don’t know Ishmael Smith, he’s played for Orlando, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Golden State after being drafted by Houston. He’s so fast, no NBA team can hang on to him.

Ish smith or John wall RT @WNP_1: @KDTrey5 who's the fastest NBA player?! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We covered this earlier today.

I like KD better RT @BuatsRovert: @KDTrey5 thoughts on slim reaper as a nickname? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This was the one that made us shake our heads. We sort of agree with him, but he’s been shooting so well over the last couple weeks, it’s hard not to think he’s forcing the modesty just a tad.

Steph any day, best shooter to ever play RT @nickyokoyama: @KDTrey5 You or Steph Curry in a 3-Point Contest? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We love Richard Sherman, too, but the diction is, um, awkward.

I love his passion, he is a dog RT @KishanPatel92: @KDTrey5 What did you think of the @RSherman_25 interview — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

KD loves his Redskins.

I cant wait for next season! Coach is gonna kill it RT @DowlingAtDaMoon: @KDTrey5 what do you think of jay Gruden as the redskins head coach — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And his Longhorns.

They play hard!!! RT @GreyStephens: @KDTrey5 UT looking scrappy this year. What do you think of the team? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

VINCE! Mr. Carter showed what KD is talking about just the other night.

VC RT @iGett_Bucketz: @KDTrey5 why did you grow up a raptor fan — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We know Kevin fancies himself a football player, but this is obviously in jest.

Whenever!! Bet I can score a TD on u RT @VontaeDavis23: @KDTrey5 When u gonna play me 1 on 1?? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Aight thanks for the questions! I'm out, about to land in Bean town! God bless you all — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Love you Durantula Slim Reaper KD!

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.