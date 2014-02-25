Horace Grant Discusses Shaq, Kobe, Michael Jordan, Penny & More

Some of our readers might not be old enough to remember just how important Horace Grant was to the first Bulls 3-peat, and how the Orlando Magic team he joined before the 1995-96 season eliminated Michael Jordan and the Bulls from the playoffs when MJ had first come back from baseball. Grant also played with Anfernee Hardaway, Kobe Bryant and of course Shaq â€” on both the Magic and Lakers. With all his experience being surrounded by some of the best players of the late 1980s, 1990s and early millennium, you just know his tÃªte-Ã -tÃªte with Bill Simmons for Grantland is gonna hit an anecdotal apex.

There’s plenty of recycled history here â€” after roughly a billion comments from former teammates and peers championing Michael Jordan’s will to win, we’re a bit burned out by the trope, though we’re not disbelieving of its accuracy â€” but Horace Grant saw a lot over his 17-year career. If you are a hoops head, and specifically if you’re a hoops head who came of age during the incredible era of 1990s NBA basketball, you’re going to absolutely love this trip down memory lane with Horace.

(video via Grantland)

What was the most illuminating thing Horace said in the interview?

