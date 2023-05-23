Here Are All The Free Agents The Houston Rockets Might Be Considering

The Houston Rockets enter this offseason with a lot of cap space (north of $60 million), a new head coach in Ime Udoka, and a need to take some strides forward after three straight seasons near the bottom of the NBA standings.

For months, James Harden returning to Houston has been a topic of conversation, with reports of there being very real interest from both sides in a reunion. Still, Houston needs a lot more than just Harden to vault into the West playoff picture, and they’ll need to add talent throughout the roster to do so. Luckily, they have lots of money to make a splash, but as for who could end up being the recipient of all that money, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko has a long list of names they’re considering.

Former franchise player and current 76ers guard James Harden is the top target for Houston in free agency, according to league sources, representing the veteran leadership and elite point guard needed to establish structure and offensive cohesion. Outside of Harden, other high-ranking targets for Houston include Brook Lopez, Dillon Brooks and restricted free agents Cam Johnson and Austin Reaves, league sources said. They also said acquiring a veteran point guard is Houston’s primary objective, meaning even if a move for Harden didn’t materialize, names like Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Donte DiVincenzo and even former Rockets player Chris Paul could be considered should they become available.

That is a lot of names at just about every possible position, so good luck figuring out what Houston’s actual plan is other than “bring in some better players.” You have bigs, 3-and-D wings, point guards, defensive specialists, and scoring guards all on the list, which makes sense because Houston could use literally everything to make their roster better.

Personally, I don’t think that initial list casts a wide enough net, so here are some other free agents and potential free agents they may just consider:

Kyrie Irving

Khris Middleton

D’Angelo Russell

Kevin Love

Nikola Vucevic

Draymond Green

Fred VanVleet

Kristaps Porzingis

Russell Westbrook

Harrison Barnes

Jerami Grant

Caris LeVert

Gary Trent Jr.

Will Barton

Christian Wood (actually, probably not Christian Wood)

Kyle Kuzma

Josh Hart

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Josh Richardson

Dwight Powell

Talen Horton-Tucker

Jae Crowder

Dario Saric

Jakob Poeltl

Mason Plumlee

Seth Curry

Bruce Brown

Danilo Gallinari

Joe Ingles

Lonnie Walker IV

Rudy Gay

Coby White

Jaxson Hayes

Hamidou Diallo

Kendrick Nunn

Rui Hachimura

Cory Joseph

Torrey Craig

Cam Reddish

Jeff Green

Danuel House Jr.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Georges Niang

George Hill

Alex Len

Justise Winslow

Terence Davis

Matisse Thybulle

Max Strus

Jalen McDaniels

Naz Reid

Gabe Vincent

Shake Milton

PJ Washington

Grant Williams

Robin Lopez

Blake Griffin

Bismack Biyombo

Markieff Morris

Austin Rivers

Wesley Matthews

DeAndre Jordan

Dennis Schröder

T.J. Warren

JaMychal Green

Jevon Carter

Dennis Smith Jr.

Damion Lee

Thomas Bryant

Yuta Watanabe

Josh Okogie

Troy Brown Jr.

Just to name a few.