How Did Trey Burke Develop His Nasty Handle? Watch This

Before his college years, most basketball fans outside of Ohio had never even heard of Trey Burke (a native of Columbus, OH). Now the 6-1 point guard could be going as high as No. 2 in next month’s NBA Draft. The former Michigan floor general is receiving bushels of Chris Paul comparisons, and in this five-minute video, watch how he’s preparing himself to actually go up against CP3 and the rest of the NBA.

Which team will be the best fit for Burke?

