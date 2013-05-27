How Did Trey Burke Develop His Nasty Handle? Watch This

#Video
05.26.13 5 years ago

Before his college years, most basketball fans outside of Ohio had never even heard of Trey Burke (a native of Columbus, OH). Now the 6-1 point guard could be going as high as No. 2 in next month’s NBA Draft. The former Michigan floor general is receiving bushels of Chris Paul comparisons, and in this five-minute video, watch how he’s preparing himself to actually go up against CP3 and the rest of the NBA.

Which team will be the best fit for Burke?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagTrey BurkeUNIVERSITY OF MICHIGANvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP