How To Be A Superfan In The NBA’s Northwest Division

The 2012-13 NBA regular season is finally upon us. For fans, this means it’s time to re-up on your team’s merchandise. Anyone can go to the nearest sporting goods store and pick up a brand new jersey or hat, but what about the unique collectibles that separate the dyed-in-the-wool fan from the bandwagon supporter? These can be found on eBay. In the days leading up to, and after, NBA tip-off, Bidding Basketball will scavenge the online auction site’s “infinite inventory of NBA junk” for rare, memorable and/or quirky basketball memorabilia from all 30 NBA teams.

Our trip around the league ends today in the Northwest Division.

DENVER NUGGETS

Live Auction: VINTAGE STARTER DENVER NUGGETS NBA BASKETBALL PULLOVER STADIUM PARKA JACKET XL

Buy It Now: $49.99, plus shipping

If you were a sports fan in the early ’90s, chances are you owned a Starter jacket. And if you didn’t, you wanted one. The jackets were hugely popular. In fact, the demand was so high that it spurred violence and robberies across the country. Created by Starter Clothing Line, the zip-ups were available for almost every professional and amateur sports team, and designs generally featured team-specific colors, patterns and emblems, along with the giant silver Starter zipper tab. They were a cold weather statement of fandom. For example, the Denver Nuggets pullover in this listing is blocked in maroon, navy and black (Nuggets colors circa 1993-2003), and included a small Denver logo sewn above the front pocket pouch, as well as a much larger Nuggets logo on the reverse – just so everyone knew where your routing interests lay. Not only were the jackets fashionable, they were also roomy and warm. This function might be especially useful for Denver fans trekking it to the Pepsi Center for hoops during the cold winter months.