A day after the USA men’s basketball team dominated Serbia to make an emphatic statement about their status as the gold medal favorites, the USA women’s squad will get the chance to do the same.

There is maybe no more dominant force in all of sports than the USA women’s basketball team, as they’ve won 55 consecutive games at the Olympics, good for seven straight gold medals. This year’s squad looks equally terrifying, as they boast 12 of the best players on the planet and bludgeoned Germany to the tune of an 84-57 win in their lone non-WNBA All-Star Game tune-up before arriving in Paris.

The Americans are led by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart in the frontcourt, who present opposing teams with little in the way of good options for slowing them down with their combination of size and skill. While those two take central focus, there are some varying subplots on this roster, most notably Diana Taurasi’s quest for an outrageous sixth gold medal. There’s also the guard rotation, which features Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Sabrina Ionescu, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, and Kelsey Plum all vying for minutes.

We will get our first look at this squad in the Olympics on Monday afternoon, as they take on Japan to open group stage action in Lille, France.