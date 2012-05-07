Humble & Hungry: Dime’s 2012 NBA Draft Diary With Dion Waiters, Week 2

After an outstanding sophomore season at Syracuse that had many analysts talking about him as one of the best guards in the country decided the time was right to test his talents and make the jump to the NBA. The Philly native was a beast as a Sixth Man, averaging 12.6 points on nearly 48 percent shooting to help lead the Orange to the Elite 8 this season. Syracuse came up short in their bid for a National Championship, but Waiters’ stock continues to rise. Now as he gets prepared to be drafted into the NBA, Waiters will be giving us the inside scoop on his journey to the draft, how his life is changing and everything in-between…

I’m going to say it’s about 88-90 degrees in Las Vegas right now. This past week, I just worked out. We’ve been getting a lot of shots up. I’m really working on my footwork and getting it better than it already is. I want to get it perfect, so I keep working at it every day, just chipping away at it. I’m not trying to have any flaws.

I did go to the movies to see “Think Like A Man.” That’s the funniest movie out right now. That’s a classic. Kevin Hart, he’s the funniest man alive right now. He’s at the top of the game. By far. He’s by far the funniest comedian out right now.

I also went go-kart riding. It’s something I did out of the blue. It was actually my second time going, and it was the best go-kart track I’ve been to. It’s an inside one so it’s structured and everything was nice. It was fast, I was going 45-50 miles per hour. I just went with my friends that are here in Vegas.

You’ve got to bring your music on long trips like this one to Vegas, plus clothes, DVDs, all of your favorite movies for the computer. You’ve also got your phone and your phone is pretty much everything for Twitter and things like that.

If I’m listening to music before a game, it has to be Meek Mill. The last good song I listened to was “Dreamchasers.” Jay-Z has to be on there. Jadakiss. Rick Ross. I also listen to Eminem‘s song “I’m Not Afraid.” That’d make up a good playlist for myself.

Right now, I have different days, and different times that I workout. Sometimes I will work out at 9 a.m., so I’ll get breakfast at around 8, 8:15 and then try to get to the gym 30 or 35 minutes early so I can get a good stretch in. I’ll work out for about an hour and a half. Then, I’ll go upstairs and lift for about 45 minutes. From there, we’ll get a break. But sometimes we’ll come back at 3 or 4 p.m. and it depends on how everybody feels whether we’ll play two-on-two or three-on-three or one-on-one. Sometimes we’ll also just workout. And this is all on an everyday basis so you are really getting three workouts in. If you really feel like you need another one, you can go back at 9:30 or 10 p.m.

We are doing that six days a week. We don’t really go on Sundays, but you can if you want. It’s really Monday through Saturday. But for myself, I don’t really like to take any days off so I like to go in there on Sunday just to get shots up.

This is all at Impact Basketball. The facilities are good. You have everything right there. You have the court, and then the weight room is right upstairs. You also have the right people around you for all of the help you need. There’s no excuse for you at the end of the day because everything’s right there. It’s up to you to put the work in. That’s why I wanted to come out here. I felt everything was right there for me.