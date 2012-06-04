Humble & Hungry: Dime’s 2012 NBA Draft Diary With Dion Waiters, Week 5

After an outstanding sophomore season at Syracuse that had many analysts talking about him as one of the best guards in the country decided the time was right to test his talents and make the jump to the NBA. The Philly native was a beast as a Sixth Man, averaging 12.6 points on nearly 48 percent shooting to help lead the Orange to the Elite 8 this season. Syracuse came up short in their bid for a National Championship, but Waiters’ stock continues to rise. Now as he gets prepared to be drafted into the NBA, Waiters will be giving us the inside scoop on his journey to the draft, how his life is changing and everything in-between…

*** *** ***

I’m still out here in Vegas with my whole family. Everybody is out here, all of my family members. My mother is actually cooking a lot of spaghetti. She cooked it today. I’ve tried to ask her what she does to make it so good, but she doesn’t want to give up her secret.

At Impact, it’s still the same routine, the same thing every day. We will pick it up a little bit, but it’s mostly the same thing. I was in Philly for a little bit, and I did watch the lottery. It pretty much went the way everybody expected. It really wasn’t anything spectacular, but things like that are just fun to watch to see how things will go. It was cool.

I think New Orleans and Anthony Davis would be a good fit. He could change the franchise around. That’s a good look for anybody that’s gonna take him. As far as people trying to say the lottery is rigged, I think everybody has their own opinion on things. I really can’t speak on it because this was my first time really watching the lottery so I really couldn’t tell you if it’s rigged or not.

With my predicted status in the draft, I just knew once I was able to show people what I really could do, it was going to change and I would rise up the draft boards. I really felt that in my mind. For a while, they had me at like 20 and all that. But that really doesn’t matter. It’s about what you do when the people are there. I think I’m starting to show people that I’m versatile in many ways.

Now that the entire first round is set, there’s not much difference in my preparation. It’s pretty much just working. That’s basically it, and after the combine, it’s back to working out for the draft.

I like to wear suits for special occasions, yet I’m not going to make any statements at the draft. But I am going to look real fly. Sharp. I will turn my swag all the way up.

Outside of getting dressed up, the best basketball sneakers that I’ve ever worn are probably Kobes, Jordans and LeBrons. Next year, I don’t really have any plans right now for what I’ll wear on the court. I haven’t signed with any sneaker people yet so I’m still undecided.