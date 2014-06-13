If Spurs Clinch On Sunday, It Will Be Bittersweet For Kawhi Leonard

The Spurs have been dominant during the past two games in Miami, and Kawhi Leonard has played a huge part in both of their blowout wins. After scoring just 18 points in the first two games of the series, he put up 29 points in Game 3 and was the best player on the court in last night’s win. The Spurs are now up 3-1 in the series and have a chance to clinch on Sunday, which is also Father’s Day. If they do, it will be bittersweet for the Spurs forward after what happened six years prior.
After last night’s game, everyone was in a rush to praise Kawhi’s performance, and deservedly so:
Last player to reach Kawhi Leonard's numbers in a Finals game (20 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Stl, 3 Blk) – Tim Duncan for Spurs in 2003
But I was also made aware about the importance of Father’s Day for the Spurs’ rising star:
#Narrative: Kawhi could win his first title on Fathers day — 6 years after his father was killed at his business in Compton.
By way of Eric Sondheimer of The Los Angeles Times, Mark Leonard — Kawhi’s father — was shot and killed in 2008 at the car wash he owned in Compton, CA. He was 43 years old at the time of the shooting. Six years later, no arrest has been made in connection with the murder. Kawhi was a high schooler at the time. The night after his father’s death, he played for Riverside King despite a heavy heart:
The 6-foot-7 junior forward managed to score 17 points for King in a 68-60 loss, then broke down and cried in his mother’s arms, releasing all his emotions from learning 24 hours earlier that his father had been shot to death.
It was a scene with so much sorrow and distress that I turned my head and walked away, not wanting to violate a private moment played out in public near the west tunnel at Pauley.
A few years after the incident, Kawhi spoke with Jeff Goodman of FOX Sports about his father’s passing:
“I’m not sure what happened,” Leonard said. “I really don’t know anything other than someone random came to the car wash and shot him.”
Three years have passed and no one has been arrested in the murder. Frank Salerno of the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department told the Los Angeles Times that the case likely will go unsolved because of a lack of cooperation among potential witnesses.
“I think it’s better for me not knowing who it is,” Leonard said.
When asked what his father would think about his stellar play at San Diego State, which eventually landed him with the Spurs, Kawhi simply replied, “I think he’d be proud of me.”
If the Spurs can clinch the title on Sunday, expect the usually stoic Kawhi Leonard to become a bit emotional, and for good reason. It will be a wonderful accomplishment for a player in just his third NBA season, but more importantly, it will be a chance to make his father proud once more.
as a fan im proud of your game…
Thanx for putting those facts together Steve. I respect NBA players have a personal side, but when I hear some of their stories who made them who they are, it warms my heart to hear them having gone through so much heartbreak to make their dreams come true.
I don’t want to jinx it for the Spurs (we have seen collapses in the NBA Finals before), but I think after last year’s result, it would be great to see the Spurs clinch it in front of their fans.
It’s about honoring a memory. I don’t believe in heaven, but I do hope whatever I achieve in life will make my grandmother proud, as she passed away when I was eleven.
That is the rudest thing to say. He has his reasons for not wanting to know and it isnt any of your business and you don’t need to agree with them. His mom has talked in an interview saying that Kawhi and his father were extremely close and he was always present in his life.
been a fan of the Spurs for years. for Kawhi to share his story about his father must be very hard especially since his murder has gone Unsolved for all these years.
Kawhi, your father is proud of you. keep up the great work you are doing on the courts. bring home the win on Sunday and make not only your dad proud but the rest of your family and fans. you are a great addition to this team and don’t let trolls and negative comments bother or mess with you. they are just jealous of your talent.
GO SPURS GO!
haven’t heard a bad thing against him, everyone loves Kawhi!!!!! le him on the Spurs team and for his Spirit.!!!
Leonard is the man. With all the praise going to other players, this young man has always been classy and superbly talented. I wish him all the best. He deserves it.
I think Kawhi has well earned the series MVP, and hope SAS keeps on keeping on tonight to win it 4-1. Heat has no bench, and past LBJ – not much heart.
Finals MVP! So proud of him