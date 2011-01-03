If you could have anyone’s game in the NBA, whose would it be?

Now that Christmas wish lists have been addressed (or ignored), it’s time for New Year’s resolutions. So in other words, if you missed out on something you wanted as a gift, now you can resolve to work for it.

If only it worked that way in basketball. Surely Rajon Rondo wouldn’t mind opening a fancy box on Dec. 25 containing a consistent three-point shooting stroke — and surely a lot of Boston fans would have lined up to give that box to Rondo as a gift — but in reality, he has to work on hitting threes. Same for LeBron James‘ post game, Brook Lopez‘s rebounding, and any other skill a player is lacking.

Meanwhile, the rest of us can wish (or work) for the entire skill sets of our favorite players. Maybe you prefer the prototype or the flashy version. Maybe you want to be a do-it-all type or a specialist. If you could, would you want to play like Chris Paul or Derrick Rose? Kobe Bryant or Dwyane Wade? Dwight Howard or Pau Gasol?

If you could have any player’s game in the NBA, whose would it be and why?

Tell us in the comments and we’ll run some of the best answers in the next issue of Dime.