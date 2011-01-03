If you could have anyone’s game in the NBA, whose would it be?

Now that Christmas wish lists have been addressed (or ignored), it’s time for New Year’s resolutions. So in other words, if you missed out on something you wanted as a gift, now you can resolve to work for it.
If only it worked that way in basketball. Surely Rajon Rondo wouldn’t mind opening a fancy box on Dec. 25 containing a consistent three-point shooting stroke — and surely a lot of Boston fans would have lined up to give that box to Rondo as a gift — but in reality, he has to work on hitting threes. Same for LeBron James‘ post game, Brook Lopez‘s rebounding, and any other skill a player is lacking.
Meanwhile, the rest of us can wish (or work) for the entire skill sets of our favorite players. Maybe you prefer the prototype or the flashy version. Maybe you want to be a do-it-all type or a specialist. If you could, would you want to play like Chris Paul or Derrick Rose? Kobe Bryant or Dwyane Wade? Dwight Howard or Pau Gasol?
If you could have any player’s game in the NBA, whose would it be and why?
Tell us in the comments and we’ll run some of the best answers in the next issue of Dime.
I’d like Duncan’s game. Slow, powerful, efficient, and always to the point.
I’ll take Melo for 100, Alex.
Deron Williams, second option.
Andrea Bargnani with Kevin Loves Rebounding and Toughness.
I can 100% vouch for the Rondo comment, I’d sell my iPod and personally fund this jump shot research.
ill take broys ability to take over the game with ray allens jumper and throw in drose’s explosiviness just for fun
Hmm, Give me JR Smitty- Incredible hops, sick handles and the ability to shoot your face off when heated up. If I ever get into a game of 21 and make the first shot its over.
Or I could cheat and take KoBron (LeBron’s athleticism handles and passing with Kobe’s J and post game)
Give me Lebron’s body and current game and I’d work on that post game and jump shot.
If not D. Will
Andrei Kirilenko. You know it takes game to get that yearly bonus he got
@6 – you seriously think LeBron’s handles are better than Kobe’s? seriously?
Steve Nash. And you don’t have to change anything else. To make up for Steve’s lack of D, I’ll just apply some of that Derek Fisher dirty-ass sneakiness and acting and you won’t have to worry about me on defense…
Javale McGee
but for real, Blake Griffin, just punching on people all the time
Ill take Kobe Bryant’s game. He has no flaws at all. He is good at everything and great in many areas. The only thing that holds him back at times is his competetive drive which forces him to take unnecessary tough shots. I guess its a gift and a curse…
I’ll have Steve Nash’s playamaking and handling, and I promise I’ll do defensive drills 23 hours a day.
I would take Carmelo’s game, because he has the most versatile offensive skill set in the league. He can drive, shoot, get to the line, pass, and even handle the ball. Also his game relies more on skill and accuracy instead of speed and athleticism, so even when he’s past his prime he will still be a lethal scorer. And let’s not even talk about being clutch!!!
Derrick Rose with a carmelo jump shot
i’d want blake griffin rebounding ron artest defense lebron james scoring raymond felton passing derrick rose handles nd amare stoudemire toughness. GGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNIIIIIIIIIIIIIIICCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
if its any1s it has to be melo. but the ultimate would be roses speed, griffins hops, melos j, and loves rebounding, with rondos hands
1.Steve Nash with Rondo’s attributes defensively.
2.Kobe’s game & skill with Lebron’s personality
3.Gilbert Arenas & Carmelo Anthony playing the one with D
4.Joe Johnson/Deron Williams/Jamal Crawford
5Tony Parkers tdrop &speed & Kings/Grizz White Chocolate
6.Dwight Howard/Rasheed Wallace/KG/Duncan & Dirk
7.Nate Robinson,Chris Paul,Ish Smith,Patty Mills,with some KYRIE IRVING.
Would also take Rafer Alston starting the whole Final series agaisnt the Lakers. Skip to My Lou & Daryll Hill Showtime would have had fans jumping out their seats. Too bad the Knicks could have had them. Raymond Felton passing LOL. Die Hard fan. I’m not mad.
lebron’s body with kobe’s footwork and jumper…AKA a basketball god
Young injured free Grant Hill, he does everything so easily back in the days, and he has a great personality.
lamar odom. OH THE VERSATILITY!
Dwight howard with a mark price jumper, and cp3 handles
@ rjcrobinson.
thats not a wish list…lol
thats a felony in any langauge,in any city at any time.
i’d take kobe’s game,lebron’s physique,running on brandon roy software. An assassin that never loses his cool,is constantly evolving skillwise with a body that almost nullifies the need to have any talent whatsoever.
my awesome just straight WRECKED your awesome !!!!!!!!
Eddy Curry’s body, Brian Cardinal’s hops, Kwame Brown’s hands, Shawn Marion’s jumper, Hasheem Thabeet’s handle, Jamal Crawford’s defence and Hamed Haddadi’s lowpost prowess.
Dwayne Wade.
Deron Williams… he’s the complete point gaurd, he can shoot from anywhere, penetrate at will, has the vision to see through walls almost, defense is solid (he can d up most 2 gaurds in the league) and his athletiscm is underrated look at last years all-star game
Marko Jaric…. My game’s got Adrianna Lima
The 2003 version of T-Mac. Nothing to change there!
JR Smith
I’d take Jason Kidd’s game overall, but with the athleticism of his prime and his current 3pt percentage.
id take deron all day… can play defense coz of his size among guards and can beat the hell out of any guards bcoz of his skill power and shooting…
if I had to pick one player to be like, which is kinda the point of the article:
Rondo over Rose (Rose has skills, but Rondo is a classic PG)
D-Will over CP3 (bigger, stronger, better)
Wade over Kobe (Wade’s ability to draw fouls is unmatched!)
LeBron over Durant (take that physicality and work at a post game and you’d be unplayable)
Howard over Gasol (Pau has a smooth game but Dwight is just more of a beast – which is more fun)
Shaq over TD (same as above)
but if I could play the combo game; I’d be Dwight Howard with Tim Duncan’s post game and Ray Allen’s shooting stroke.
nuthin’ ta f*** wit.
I’d take Kobe’s game…I love the idea of a shooting guard who is able to give his opponent buckets in the post. The fact that he sought out Olajuwon, who is my favorite center is just more reason for me to covet his game. But then if you say you want Kobe’s game aren’t you just really saying you want Jordan’s game since his game is so obviously patterned after Jordan?
Melo or JR Swish
Definately Rudy Gay. He’s agile and he’s powerful once he gets to the rim. His stroke is one of my personal favorites in the league.
@ Mac
+1
Give me Jamal Crawford’s game and I’d be happy. I live up in Canada so I wouldn’t feel so bad breaking ankles everytime I step on the court… free health care takes away the guilt. Who wouldn’t want to have the ball on a string and a seriously wet jump shot?
Ray Allen…Shooters fade slow and easy, plus you can’t forget how explosive he is as an athlete along with his handle.
Mike Miller because as a shooter with size and some defensive ability, I would be able to play on any team and in any system. I would be able to guard 3 positions and either be the focal point of an offense , a second option or simply just a spot up shooter.
Deron Williams – the guy has a sick crossover that can break ankles, this allows him to get to the rim when he needs to and has the body to go inside. His jumper and range are reliable and can hit the big shot when needed. The guy also plays with a toughness and intensity that few if any can match. Oh, and not to mention he plays the game the right way.
If I could, I would. And it would definitely be Brandon Jennings. People still don’t appreciate his game and just strictly putting him down. Shake you left or right, pull-up in your face. Oh yes, he’s got the swagger.
Rashard Lewis’ contract, Eddy Curry’s playing time, Wade’s endorsements, Tony Parker’s looks and Vujacic’s fiance.
en fuego
“currys playin time” hahahaha i wouldnt mind having that one either with lewis contract.
for me id take manus game hold the flopping.
Jason Williams back in his prime with Sactown. The things that I would do to non NBA caliber players…
You Deron Williams wannabees would want his game without the high turnovers right?
Ltron-you remember the last thing he did in that ASG right? Turned the ball over. LOL.
Hakeem OR Deron.
Rose and Griffin are the two flashiest players in the NBA right now. I’d love either one of their game.
I’d take Nash’s skill set in a heartbeat. The things that guy can do at his size are incredible. If Nash had defensive abilities, he’d be unstoppable!
Kevin Johnson had mad skills back in the day too. I like Durant’s skill set as well. If that guy puts on some beef… watch out!
D-Rose speed with Nash’s ability to control the game. How bout doing all of that with a LeBron physique. Damnnnnn